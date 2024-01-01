stock photo similar to Sweet Tini
Hybrid

Sweet Tini

aka SweetTini

Sweet Tini is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Karma Genetics made from a genetic cross of Sweets #29 x Lemon Tini. This is a sweet, funky plant with strong petrol aromatics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Tini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight

Sweet Tini strain genetics

Sweet Tini
