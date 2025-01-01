Taco Colada is a cannabis strain bred by Grounded Genetics in collaboration with Curbside. Taco Colada is a result of Grounded Genetics using the PapayaDawg to reverse the Taco. Taco Colada’s elite lineage includes the Str8Lemonade cut and Runtz. Taco Colada has gone on to be used extensively in Grounded Genetics breeding work.



