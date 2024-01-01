stock photo similar to The Azucar
Hybrid

The Azucar

The Azucar is a weed strain from the breeder Terphogz, makers of the Original Z line. The Azucar is a cross of ((Sugaree x Z3) x The Original Z), and it has crazy levels of frosting. The Terphogz say it's a hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoor, and it has a medium flower yield, with a moderate to high hash yield. Leave a review.

