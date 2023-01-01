The Bird
The Bird weed strain comes from Humboldt Seed Co and Sensi Seeds' 2023 collaboration Breeding Grounds. The Bird cannabis strain is a cross of OG Kush x Humboldt Dream x Gelato #33 (dubbed Larry Bird, in reference to the NBA player's number). Expect compact growth and high yields from these green, purple, and icy buds that reek of gasoline, skunk, & funky breath.
