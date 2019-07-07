Bred by Aficionado Seeds, The Forbidden Candy was only released in Europe among private clubs. Crossing Zkittlez with Aficionado’s favorite hash-making male Royal Kush x Highland Afghani, this strain was created around an exotic terpene profile that can be best celebrated through quality hash. A base flavor of jet fuel is blanketed with white lilac, lavender perfume, and citrus blossoms, making this a must-try for anyone lucky enough to find it.
