Colorado Seed Inc.’s “The Fork” is dubbed as such because the original breeders utilized a fork, a knife, and a spoon in lieu of tagging their three mysterious Hawaiian strains with specific names. Those marked with a knife and spoon turned out to be less than satisfactory, but “The Fork” expressed brilliant sativa-dominant qualities that could not be ignored. With effects similar to those of Durban Poison, The Fork dishes up exhilarating physical and mental energy that encourages activity.

Lineage

Strain
The Fork
Strain child
Gorkle
child

