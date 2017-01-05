ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorkle
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Gorkle

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

5 2 reviews

Gorkle

Gorkle

Gorkle is a cross between The Fork and Rebel God Smoke. This sativa-dominant strain exhibits the better parts of it Hawaiian genetics through an uplifting and stimulating body buzz that lingers for hours. Its effects are also easy on the joints and limbs in a nod to its recessive Rug Burn OG genetics. Consumers seeking relief from fatigue and lethargy may also find this strain to be very useful. Enjoy Gorkle during the day to maximize its physical stimulation. This strain was handcrafted by Colorado Seed Inc. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

write a review

Find Gorkle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gorkle nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Gorkle

Lineage

First strain parent
Rebel God Smoke
parent
Second strain parent
The Fork
parent
Strain
Gorkle

Products with Gorkle

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gorkle nearby.