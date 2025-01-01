The Pures
Hybrid THC 27% CBD —
Hybrid
The Pures potency is higher THC than average.
The Pures is a hybrid cannabis strain. The Pures is exclusively distributed by popular California cannabis aficionado Champelli. The Pures features an excellent representation of the classical NorCal dessert-flavored terpene profile. The Pures features a stronger impact than a lot of things with a similar terpene profile
