Top Score, a new first-look release from The Standard Ohio, arrives with dense, small, dark-green buds that pack a surprising amount of aromatic punch for their size. This cultivar showcases a vivid flavor profile that blends tropical fruit and bright citrus with layers of sugary candy sweetness, all anchored by a funky, gassy undertone that deepens the overall experience. Bold, flavorful, and crafted to stand out, Top Score delivers the type of terp complexity that appeals to both modern connoisseurs and fans of classic gas-leaning hybrids. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Top Score through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.