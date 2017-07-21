Transformer by Gage Green Genetics is a combination of Inferno Haze and Joseph OG. This plant grows tall and develops long, spear-like colas. It retains strong citrus and woody aromas while the flavor is hashy on the palate. Transformer finishes flowering in 9 to 11 weeks, and will stretch to about twice its vegetative height. This hybrid has uplifting mental effects and a mid-level body buzz that is good at abating minor aches and pains.