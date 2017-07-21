ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Transformer
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Transformer

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 2 reviews

Transformer

Transformer

Transformer by Gage Green Genetics is a combination of Inferno Haze and Joseph OG. This plant grows tall and develops long, spear-like colas. It retains strong citrus and woody aromas while the flavor is hashy on the palate. Transformer finishes flowering in 9 to 11 weeks, and will stretch to about twice its vegetative height. This hybrid has uplifting mental effects and a mid-level body buzz that is good at abating minor aches and pains.    

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for braaaaandoon
Member since 2015
Like the way it breaks up! Very tangy, sweet smell! Tastes sweet as well! Not bad!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find Transformer nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Transformer nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Transformer

Products with Transformer

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Transformer nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult
The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult