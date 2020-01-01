An autoflowering cultivar from Heavyweight Seeds, Turbo is a cross between a Brazillian Auto, Indian Auto, and Afghani Auto. With such diverse lineages, the strain comes together to create a fruity strain with a strong musky odor. The high offers a nice calming and relaxing buzz. With its fast growing capabilities, Turbo is an excellent choice for homegrowers looking for a quick solution
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Turbo nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Turbo nearby.
Products with Turbo
Hang tight. We're looking for Turbo nearby.