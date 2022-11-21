Valley Breeze
Valley Breeze is an indica marijuana strain from Houseplant, a cannabis company founded by Seth Rogan. This indica features primary terpenes like myrcene, pinene, and limonene. The effects of Valley Breeze are calming and relaxing. This strain pairs best with evening activities like watching TV or reading a book before bed. Valley Breeze is made by crossing OG Kush Breath with Old Man's Purp.
