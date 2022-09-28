Violator
Violator potency is lower THC than average.
Violator is a hybrid weed strain. Violator has 11% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Violator, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Violator weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Violator products near you
Similar to Violator near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—