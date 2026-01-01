Violet Vixen is a sativa-dominant hybrid (approximately 90% sativa / 10% indica) bred from Purple Punch × Jet Fuel Gelato, known for its high-THC content in the mid-20s (~26–28%) and vibrant, cerebral effects. Beautiful dark olive and purple buds offer a sweet, fruity aroma of berries and spicy grapes layered with hints of herbal sourness. The high hits quickly with an energizing rush of euphoria, creativity, and motivation, making Violet Vixen an excellent daytime choice for uplifting mood, boosting focus, and sparking inspiration. With its lively profile and potent uplift, this cultivar delivers a memorable sensory experience perfect for tackling tasks or enhancing social moments.