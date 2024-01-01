stock photo similar to Wapanga
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Wapanga

Wapanga is a cannabis strain from Terphogz, the popularizer of Original Z. Wapanga comes from Papaya Hindu Z x The Original Z and is an 60% indica hybrid. It's dark green bud that shiuld smell like sweet and hashy and yield a high amount of flower and a medium to high amount of hash. Wapanga grows well indoors or outside and flowers in 56 to 60 days. Leave a review of your experience with Wapanga.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Wapanga

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Wapanga products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Wapanga near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Wapanga strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight