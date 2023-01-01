stock photo similar to White Coconut Pie
White Coconut Pie
White Coconut Pie is a hybrid strain from Cookies and Lemonnade. Medellin and Berry Pie parents create a sweet, tropical treat that zaps tension from the mind and body. Buds bloom in shades of green with dark periwinkle accents; white trichomes are a given. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Coconut Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
