Wild Man is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, focused, and creative. Wild Man has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wild Man, before let us know! Leave a review.
Wild Man strain effects
Wild Man strain flavors
Wild Man strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
