Hybrid

Wilson’s Rootbeer

Wilson’s Rootbeer is a cannabis strain from breeder Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Wilson’s Rootbeer seems to be a cross of Rootbeer x Wilson. We're still learning more about this new strain from this prolific breeder. Leave one of the first reviews of Wilson’s Rootbeer.

