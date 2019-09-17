ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Wookie's Cookies
1 reviews

Wookie’s Cookies

Wookie’s Cookies

Bred by Wookie, Wookie’s Cookies is a cross of Skunkbeard and Dark Helmet that packs a delicious lemon cookies flavor and aroma. Buds grow dense with rich dark colors in GSC fashion, while the high can take you into a blissed-out headspace. Give this tasty flower a shot next time you’re looking to check out a cookie cultivar.

Beatrell71
Member since 2018
Focused and Relaxed after vaping. Smell is subtle and sweet.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
