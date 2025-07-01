Z-Up Auto is an energizing powerhouse bred by Fast Buds 2025, reaching THC levels up to 29%. Winner of 2nd place for Best New Strain at the 2025 Autoflower World Cup, this sativa-dominant hybrid offers a completely new terpene experience, transforming the familiar lime soda flavor into something truly extraordinary. Expect an uplifting, fast-acting high that's ideal for wake-and-bake sessions or daytime use, instantly boosting mood and brightening spirits. Its distinct flavor blends tangy lime and sweet lemon citrus, balanced by a subtle sourness—like sipping sparkling lime soda on a sunny day.