Z-Up Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Z-Up Auto.
j........h
July 1, 2025
Creative
Happy
Pretty easy to grow,huge yields, and some amazing flavours
e........n
June 30, 2025
Massive yield from this bad girl. The photo is pretty spot on, she drys more yellow/orange. The smell is still nuts that they can make something so lemon yet sweet. Smoked a quick dried bowl and she knocked my socks off. Now curing time. Got around 110g dried from 3 gal fabric pot.
B........t
June 30, 2025
Giggly
Brand new strain can’t wait to try it. Fast buds is the best