THC 34.8%CBD —
Zeluga potency is higher THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
Zeluga is a weed strain released by Oni Seed Co. in 2023. Zeluga is a cross of Kush Mintz x (Zkittlez x Zahiti Lime). This hybrid party and chill strain offers sugary, minty, floral soapy smell. Notes of lime, pine, grape Smarties powder, and raspberry might pop out. Zeluga's dominant terpenes are myrcene, caryophyllene, and humulene.
