stock photo similar to Zunderdog
Be the first to review!
Indica

Zunderdog

Zunderdog is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Cannarado and made from a genetic cross of Underdog OG x Zelatti. But don’t count this strain out—it’s got sweet diesel fumes and stony effects in spades. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zunderdog, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Zunderdog

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Zunderdog products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Zunderdog near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Zunderdog strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight

Zunderdog strain genetics

Strain parent
ZLT
Zelatti
parent
Zunderdog
Zund
Zunderdog