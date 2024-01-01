stock photo similar to Zunderdog
Zunderdog
Zunderdog is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Cannarado and made from a genetic cross of Underdog OG x Zelatti. But don’t count this strain out—it’s got sweet diesel fumes and stony effects in spades. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zunderdog, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
