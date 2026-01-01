Zutopia is a 2025 release born from the collaboration between Jollygood Genetics and UK artist M Huncho, delivering a bright, terpene-forward experience with smooth, balanced effects. This strain greets the senses with a sweet and zesty aroma, blending citrusy brightness with sugary undertones that carry through to the flavor. The high begins with a clear-headed lift that keeps the mind focused and present while a gentle wave of relaxation settles through the body. Rather than heavy sedation, Zutopia offers a calm, easygoing vibe that makes it great for daytime unwinding, social sessions, or mellow creative moments. If you’ve tried Zutopia, leave a review and let others know what you think!