Lamb's Bread, also known as "Lamb's Breath," is a sativa marijuana strain known to provide energetic and uplifting effects. Lamb's Bread is a popular weed strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and depression. This plant has origins in Jamaica and it is believed to have been one of Bob Marley's favorite strains. Growers say Lamb's Bread has bright green buds that are sticky and dense.
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
1937
In 1937, a small and powerful group of cannabis prohibitionists used their influence to push the Marihuana Tax Act into law. They used potent propaganda to change a common household remedy into a tool to send our people to prison. Stripping them of their rights, and their vote.
We say no more.
We believe in the power of cannabis to right those wrongs. As state over state overturns prohibition, we proudly stand for cannabis wellness, social justice and equality for all.
