1937 Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
11 products
Flower
Orange Push Pop
by 1937 Farms
THC 20%
CBD 0%
Flower
Skunk #1
by 1937 Farms
Pre-rolls
Orange Push Pop Pre-Roll 1g
by 1937 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kool-Aid Smile (Purple Kool Aid)
by 1937 Farms
Flower
Tropsanto
by 1937 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bavarian Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by 1937 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Josh D OG Pre-Roll 1g
by 1937 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mimosa Pre-Roll 1g
by 1937 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cake Crasher Pre-Roll 1g
by 1937 Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
California Black Roze Pre-Roll 1g
by 1937 Farms
THC 22.33%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sunset Sherbet
by 1937 Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.09%
