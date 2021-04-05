Loading…
Mimosa Pre-Roll 1g

by 1937 Farms
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

Mimosa effects

Happy
Uplifted
Energetic
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Anxious
Anxiety
Depression
Stress
