About this product

CBD is growing in popularity these days as an increasing number of people learn of its purported health benefits. With its powerful anti-inflammatory properties and known ability to help quiet the mind and relieve you of stress, CBD has turned into a part of many people’s everyday lives. While there are many methods of ingestion such as vape juice, tinctures and teas, stopping to prepare the CBD can sometimes feel cumbersome. Fortunately, there is a tasty, inviting way to enjoy your CBD, and that comes in the form of CBD Gummies.



CBD Gummies are not only delicious by design, but they are remarkably convenient as well. With this pack of CBD Gummies, you will have an easier time accessing your CBD edibles while at home or on the go. Without the need to prepare anything at all, all you need to do is reach into the bag, pull out one of the available flavors and pop it in your mouth. The ease with which CBD Gummies allow you to ingest them makes them a popular choice among users who want to reliably be able to enjoy the benefits of CBD even when on the go. The gummies come in a convenient pouch that you can take along with you anywhere, keeping them close at hand.



In each pack, there are 10 pieces for you to enjoy. Each one of these CBD Gummies has 200 milligrams of CBD per serving. Giving you a proper, strong dose when you need it. The gummies are totally THC-free, so you won’t have to worry about any disorienting effects. And can instead focus on the relief that they bring. Unlike some other CBD Gummies, these particular ones are 100 per cent vegan friendly. So you can enjoy that traditional gummy texture. You love without worrying about interfering with your vegan dietary lifestyle.



There are four flavors of these CBD Gummies including blue raspberry, lemon, orange and watermelon. You can choose to get bags consisting of only one of the above flavors. Or instead, choose an assorted pouch that will give you a little taste of all four. No matter which variety of these CBD Gummies you choose, you are sure to love the rich flavor. And the even richer effect that the gummies can have on your overall wellbeing and state of mind.



Taking CBD has never been easier than it is with these CBD Gummies. With their convenience, excellent fruity flavor and a potent dose of CBD. They can help you incorporate CBD into your daily routine with ease. Order your own today by clicking add to cart now. And begin enjoying the benefits of CBD in a tasty and convenient way.



20 milligrams of CBD in each gummy

4, 12, 24 gummies to a bottle

Available in mixed flavors

Mix and match flavors for a more diverse experience

100 per cent vegan ingredients work into almost every kind of dietary lifestyle

The small bottle allows you to take them along with you wherever you go