About this strain
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Purple Unicorn is a cross of Chemdog and Blackberry Widow. A great new favorite purple cultivar, Purple Unicorn can be expected to produce stinky and sticky chem-flavored nugs.
Purple Unicorn effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
9% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
