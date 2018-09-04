About this strain
DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.
Grape Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
3C Farms
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.