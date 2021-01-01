About this product

Our lab-grade bulk Delta 8 THC oil is a lower grade Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol extract that is useful for laboratory testing or for those looking to handle the refining of the oil on their own. It’s 100% hemp-derived, federally legal, and typically contains 75-93% Delta 8 THC and less than 95% total cannabinoids. This Delta 8 THC oil is a highly viscous, translucent amber to reddish-brown oil that will not crystallize.



Current Production: 100+ kg/month



Scalability: We can scale as large as you need



Extract Description:



Type: Lab Grade Bulk Delta 8 THC oil



Δ8THC Concentration: 70-93% Delta 8 THC



Crystallization: Does not crystallize



Origin Material: Hemp



Δ9THC Content: None detected



Terpenes: Can be added upon request