Our lab-grade bulk Delta 8 THC oil is a lower grade Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol extract that is useful for laboratory testing or for those looking to handle the refining of the oil on their own. It’s 100% hemp-derived, federally legal, and typically contains 75-93% Delta 8 THC and less than 95% total cannabinoids. This Delta 8 THC oil is a highly viscous, translucent amber to reddish-brown oil that will not crystallize.
Current Production: 100+ kg/month
Scalability: We can scale as large as you need
Extract Description:
Type: Lab Grade Bulk Delta 8 THC oil
Δ8THC Concentration: 70-93% Delta 8 THC
Crystallization: Does not crystallize
Origin Material: Hemp
Δ9THC Content: None detected
Terpenes: Can be added upon request
