Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand 3CHI

3CHI

Bulk Delta 8 THC Oil – Lab Grade (70-93% Δ8THC)

Buy Here

About this product

Our lab-grade bulk Delta 8 THC oil is a lower grade Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol extract that is useful for laboratory testing or for those looking to handle the refining of the oil on their own. It’s 100% hemp-derived, federally legal, and typically contains 75-93% Delta 8 THC and less than 95% total cannabinoids. This Delta 8 THC oil is a highly viscous, translucent amber to reddish-brown oil that will not crystallize.

Current Production: 100+ kg/month

Scalability: We can scale as large as you need

Extract Description:

Type: Lab Grade Bulk Delta 8 THC oil

Δ8THC Concentration: 70-93% Delta 8 THC

Crystallization: Does not crystallize

Origin Material: Hemp

Δ9THC Content: None detected

Terpenes: Can be added upon request
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!