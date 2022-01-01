About this product
Calm CBD Oil contains a proprietary blend of calming cannabinoids and terpenes at the CBD concentration of your choice. It’s blended with a coconut-derived MCT carrier oil and has non-detected levels of THC.
All of our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp using CO2, to prevent toxic pesticides and solvents ending up in your final product.
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
All of our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp using CO2, to prevent toxic pesticides and solvents ending up in your final product.
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.