About this product

About Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Cannabis-derived terpenes, often abbreviated as “CDTs”, are by definition terpenes that come from the cannabis plant. However, within the cannabis industry, the term “cannabis-derived terpenes” has come to mean the terpenes, flavonoids, and all the other organic compounds that give cannabis its distinctive smells and tastes. Actual terpenes may make up as little as 30% of the actual percentage of compounds in CDTs, but what you are purchasing is 100% derived from cannabis.



Because terpenes are solvents and are typically harsh in high concentrations, the reduced percentage of actual terpene content in CDTs tends to make CDTs much smoother compared to other pure, isolated terpene options in equal volumes.



CDTs tend to have a more potent smell and also a wider variety of compounds and terpenes in them than botanical-derived terpenes. This is typically better for those looking for a more well-rounded “entourage effect”.



Cannabis Derived Terpenes Product Description

Description: Glass vile container with plastic screw-top lid

Amount per jar: Available in 1G and 4G sizes

Serving size: Dependent upon use

Servings per jar: Varies depending on usage amounts