Our CBC vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived cannabichromene and ~100mg of CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDv, and a custom terpene blend for maximum effects. Each CBC vape cartridge contains:



500mg total extract



~400mg CBC



~50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds



~50 mg blend of terpenes



no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



CBC is a less viscous oil, so to maximize the length of your CBC vape cartridge, we encourage vaping on lower temps and allowing the oil to cool between hits (avoid rapid rehitting).



CBC is an extremely harsh cannabinoid to vape in high concentrations. You will likely cough even with small puffs. Do not take big hits of this pen.