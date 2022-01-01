About this product
Our CBC vape cartridge features almost 400mg of 100% hemp-derived cannabichromene and ~100mg of CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDv, and a custom terpene blend for maximum effects. Each CBC vape cartridge contains:
500mg total extract
~400mg CBC
~50 mg blend of CBD, CBG, CBN, CBDv, and other hemp compounds
~50 mg blend of terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
CBC is a less viscous oil, so to maximize the length of your CBC vape cartridge, we encourage vaping on lower temps and allowing the oil to cool between hits (avoid rapid rehitting).
CBC is an extremely harsh cannabinoid to vape in high concentrations. You will likely cough even with small puffs. Do not take big hits of this pen.
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
