About CBD Distillate – Broad Spectrum

Our broad spectrum CBD distillate is an extremely high-purity amber oil that contains 85-95 percent CBD (depending on the batch) as well as other minor cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBDv with no detectable amounts of Delta 9 THC. It is extracted from USA grown hemp and typically arrives crystallized due to its high CBD content.



What is Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate?

CBD distillate is a “distilled” or purified form of CBD that exists “fresh” as a viscous oil but will crystallize over time given the high CBD content. CBD is a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis plant. It has no intoxicating or addictive properties.



The term “Broad Spectrum” means that it contains more than just CBD, but also has non-detectable levels of Delta 9 THC.



Distillate vs Isolate

Distillates are slightly less pure than isolates, but benefit from retaining some of the elements of the cannabis they came from. A distillate typically contains more than 1 cannabinoid as well as trace amounts of other plant compounds, giving a wider range of effects than an isolate.



How does CBD work?

CBD interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBD only binds with the latter. This set is responsible for affecting much of our waking experience, and is what gives CBD its amazing abilities. Click here to learn more.



CBD Distillate Production Capabilities

Current Production: More than you’ll ever order at one time

Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms

For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and are ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.



ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ARE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.



Shipping Information

Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs.