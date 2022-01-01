CBD Relief Cream is often used for:



Easing head and neck tension

Sore and achy muscles

Joint discomfort

The CBD Relief Cream is slightly thicker than our CBD lotions and packed with a more concentrated dosage of CBD to provide metered, longer-lasting relief to focused areas.



Designed by our biochemist and cosmetic professionals, it uses our broad-spectrum CBD extract and is boosted with menthol and a robust blend of Wintergreen (borneol, methyl salicylate), Tea Tree (terpineol, eucalyptol), Peppermint (borneol), Bergamot (linalool, limonene), Camphor (camphor, borneol), and Eucalyptus (eucalyptol, phellandrene) essential oils and terpenes, which can have therapeutic effects.



Our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp using CO2, to prevent toxic pesticides and solvents ending up in your final product.



Product Description



Size: 1.7 oz



Ingredients: Water, Oryza Sativa Bran Oil, Menthol Crystals, Polysorbate 80, Hemp Extract, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Avocado Oil, Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Shea Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, Caprylic Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Vitamin E, Chamomile Extract, Wintergreen Extract, Tea Tree Extract, Peppermint Extract, Camphor Extract, Bergamot Extract, Eucalyptus Extract



Menthol Content: 10%



CBD Extract Description



Type: Broad-spectrum cannabidiol extract



Amount: 500 mg (294 mg/ounce)



Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp



Extraction Method: CO2



THC Content: None detected