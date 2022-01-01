About this product
CBD Relief Cream is often used for:
Easing head and neck tension
Sore and achy muscles
Joint discomfort
The CBD Relief Cream is slightly thicker than our CBD lotions and packed with a more concentrated dosage of CBD to provide metered, longer-lasting relief to focused areas.
Designed by our biochemist and cosmetic professionals, it uses our broad-spectrum CBD extract and is boosted with menthol and a robust blend of Wintergreen (borneol, methyl salicylate), Tea Tree (terpineol, eucalyptol), Peppermint (borneol), Bergamot (linalool, limonene), Camphor (camphor, borneol), and Eucalyptus (eucalyptol, phellandrene) essential oils and terpenes, which can have therapeutic effects.
Our CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp using CO2, to prevent toxic pesticides and solvents ending up in your final product.
Product Description
Size: 1.7 oz
Ingredients: Water, Oryza Sativa Bran Oil, Menthol Crystals, Polysorbate 80, Hemp Extract, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Avocado Oil, Coconut Oil, Glycerin, Shea Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, Caprylic Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Vitamin E, Chamomile Extract, Wintergreen Extract, Tea Tree Extract, Peppermint Extract, Camphor Extract, Bergamot Extract, Eucalyptus Extract
Menthol Content: 10%
CBD Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum cannabidiol extract
Amount: 500 mg (294 mg/ounce)
Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp
Extraction Method: CO2
THC Content: None detected
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
