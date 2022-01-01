About this product
Our focused broad-spectrum vape cartridges feature CBD-dominate cannabinoid and terpene blends designed to give you the maximum desired entourage effects with no ∆9THC and:
1000mg total extract
Up to 850 mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDv, and various other minor cannabinoids and isomers) depending on extract
5-10% terpenes
0mg ∆9THC
clean hemp taste
no VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc
derived from hemp grown in California, Oregon, and Colorado
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
