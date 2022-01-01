About this product
CBG:CBD Oil is a broad spectrum blend of equal parts cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabidiol (CBD) with smaller amounts of CBC, CBDv, CBN and a benefit-focused terpene blend.
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides
CBG & CBD Extract Descriptions
Type: CBG isolate & Broad spectrum CBD extract, both with non detected levels of THC
Amount: 250 mg each (8.3 mg CBG/ml & 8.3 mg CBD/ml), 500 mg each (16.7 mg CBG/ml & 16.7 mg CBD/ml), 1000 mg each (33.3 mg CBG/ml & 33.3 mg CBD/ml)
Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp
Extraction Method: CO2
THC Content: None detected
Plant Based Terpenes: Yes
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
