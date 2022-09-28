About this product
About CBN Isolate – Powder
Our CBN isolate is a powdered form of cannabinol and tests at over 98% CBN. This white powdered version of CBN isolate is easier to work with than the oil version of our CBN isolate, but is more prone to crystallization. For formulation purposes this product is best used for edibles, tinctures, and other non-vape applications.
What is CBN?
CBN is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with mild-to-no intoxication, depending on the person. It has been shown to have possible applications as a sedative, appetite stimulant, and anxiolytic. When THC breaks down inside the cannabis plant, it converts into CBN.
How does CBN work?
CBN interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBN binds with the both sets of receptors, and this interaction is responsible for the incredible physiological effects. Click here to learn more.
Bulk CBN Isolate Production Capabilities
Current Production: 200 kg/month
Scalability: Dependent upon the need
Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms
For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.
ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ARE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.
Shipping Information
Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs. Most orders ship within 7 days depending on size and current order load.
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
