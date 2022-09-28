About CBN Isolate – Powder

Our CBN isolate is a powdered form of cannabinol and tests at over 98% CBN. This white powdered version of CBN isolate is easier to work with than the oil version of our CBN isolate, but is more prone to crystallization. For formulation purposes this product is best used for edibles, tinctures, and other non-vape applications.



What is CBN?

CBN is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with mild-to-no intoxication, depending on the person. It has been shown to have possible applications as a sedative, appetite stimulant, and anxiolytic. When THC breaks down inside the cannabis plant, it converts into CBN.



How does CBN work?

CBN interacts with a set of pathways inside the body called the endocannabinoid system. This system has two sets of receptors, the CB1 and CB2 receptors. CBN binds with the both sets of receptors, and this interaction is responsible for the incredible physiological effects. Click here to learn more.



Bulk CBN Isolate Production Capabilities

Current Production: 200 kg/month

Scalability: Dependent upon the need

Bulk Ordering Directions & Terms

For orders over 1KG, please contact us at 720-815-5550. Please have your money in place and be ready to make a purchase immediately after us answering any purchase-related questions and/or arranging your bulk production.



ONLY WIRE TRANSFERS ARE ACCEPTED FOR PAYMENTS ON BULK ORDERS.



Shipping Information

Orders ship in a variety of ways depending on the size of your order and location. For international orders, you will be responsible for all import fees, duties, taxes, and other related costs. Most orders ship within 7 days depending on size and current order load.