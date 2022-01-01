About this product
Our CBN oil comes with your desired amount of CBN and potent mix of CBD, CBC, other minor cannabinoids, and a tailored terpene blend with a high concentration of beta-caryophyllene, a terpene that acts as a cannabinoid and binds CB2 receptors, as well as a range of other terpenes to help bring out maximum effects. This blend is the same as our old Comfortably Numb formula.
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum cannabinol extract with non detected levels of THC
Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN), 1000 mg (33.3 mg CBN)
Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp
THC Content: None detected
Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
Extract Description
Type: Broad-spectrum cannabinol extract with non detected levels of THC
Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN), 1000 mg (33.3 mg CBN)
Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp
THC Content: None detected
Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.