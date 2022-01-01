Our CBN oil comes with your desired amount of CBN and potent mix of CBD, CBC, other minor cannabinoids, and a tailored terpene blend with a high concentration of beta-caryophyllene, a terpene that acts as a cannabinoid and binds CB2 receptors, as well as a range of other terpenes to help bring out maximum effects. This blend is the same as our old Comfortably Numb formula.



Product Description



Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E



Extract Description



Type: Broad-spectrum cannabinol extract with non detected levels of THC



Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN), 1000 mg (33.3 mg CBN)



Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp



THC Content: None detected



Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes