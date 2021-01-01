This hemp-derived CBN vape pen contains 500mg of a proprietary CBN dominant extract, also containing CBD, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and blend of terpenes that combine to relax you far more than any CBD-dominant pen can, all with no detected amounts of Δ9THC.



Extremely effective for nighttime relief that high-CBD extracts aren’t potent enough for. This CBN vape pen can also be paired with Δ9THC treatments for elevated relief.



[NOTE: THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT CONTAIN DETECTABLE Δ9THC AS YOU CAN SEE IN OUR EXTRACT TESTING, BUT THERE HAS BEEN A REPORT FROM A RESEARCHER IN UTAH SHOWING THAT CBN CAN CAUSE A FALSE POSITIVE WITH CERTAIN DRUG TESTS. SO BE ADVISED THAT YOU MAY FAIL A TEST WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT DEPENDING ON THE TEST YOU ARE GIVEN.]