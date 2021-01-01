About this product
This hemp-derived CBN vape pen contains 500mg of a proprietary CBN dominant extract, also containing CBD, CBC, CBG, CBDv, and blend of terpenes that combine to relax you far more than any CBD-dominant pen can, all with no detected amounts of Δ9THC.
Extremely effective for nighttime relief that high-CBD extracts aren’t potent enough for. This CBN vape pen can also be paired with Δ9THC treatments for elevated relief.
[NOTE: THIS PRODUCT DOES NOT CONTAIN DETECTABLE Δ9THC AS YOU CAN SEE IN OUR EXTRACT TESTING, BUT THERE HAS BEEN A REPORT FROM A RESEARCHER IN UTAH SHOWING THAT CBN CAN CAUSE A FALSE POSITIVE WITH CERTAIN DRUG TESTS. SO BE ADVISED THAT YOU MAY FAIL A TEST WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT DEPENDING ON THE TEST YOU ARE GIVEN.]
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
