CBN:CBD Oil is typically used for calming nighttime relief that our standard CBD extracts can’t fully solve. It can also be used by individuals looking to boost their standard CBD or THC treatments.



This CBN:CBD Oil is a 1:1 broad-spectrum blend of equal parts cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidiol (CBD). It also has trace amounts of CBG, CBC, and CBDv with a focused terpene blend and no THC.



Product Description



Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E



CBN and CBD Extract Description



Type: Broad spectrum cannabinol and cannabidiol extract with non detected levels of THC



Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN/ml & 8.3 mg CBD/ml), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN/ml & 16.7 mg CBD/ml), 1000 mg (33.3 mg

CBN/ml & 33.3 mg CBD/ml)



Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp



Extraction Method: CO2



THC Content: None detected



Plant Based Terpenes: Yes