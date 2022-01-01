About this product
CBN:CBD Oil is typically used for calming nighttime relief that our standard CBD extracts can’t fully solve. It can also be used by individuals looking to boost their standard CBD or THC treatments.
This CBN:CBD Oil is a 1:1 broad-spectrum blend of equal parts cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidiol (CBD). It also has trace amounts of CBG, CBC, and CBDv with a focused terpene blend and no THC.
Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
CBN and CBD Extract Description
Type: Broad spectrum cannabinol and cannabidiol extract with non detected levels of THC
Amount: 250 mg (8.3 mg CBN/ml & 8.3 mg CBD/ml), 500 mg (16.7 mg CBN/ml & 16.7 mg CBD/ml), 1000 mg (33.3 mg
CBN/ml & 33.3 mg CBD/ml)
Extraction Material: Organically grown hemp
Extraction Method: CO2
THC Content: None detected
Plant Based Terpenes: Yes
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
