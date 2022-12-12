About Comfortably Numb Delta 8 THC:CBN Gummies

Our Comfortably Numb gummies contain a potent 1:1 blend of Delta 8 THC and CBN at 25mg total of Delta 8 THC and CBN combined in each gummy as well as added CBC for maximum effects. CBN helps temper the energetic aspects of Delta 8 THC to bring an extremely comfortable and relaxed body-focused feeling. This blend is perfect for soothing relief and taking it easy.



Our infused Comfortably Numb gummies taste like normal gummies, with zero hemp taste. They are flat out delicious and deliver a bright pop of flavor with each bite.



Serving Size: typically 1/2 a gummy or 1 gummy.



Refrigeration is recommended after opening. Do not store above room temperature or in a humid environment.



Comfortably Numb Gummies Product Description

Total-Content Per Pack: 200mg (100 mg Delta 8:100 mg CBN) or 400mg (200 mg Delta 8:200 mg CBN)

Content Per Gummy: 25mg (12.5 mg Delta 8:12.5 mg CBN)

Gummies per Pack: 8 or 16

Container: Resealable mylar bags

Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Gelatin, Pectin, Hemp Extract, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavoring and Coloring, Distilled Water, Potassium Sorbate

Extraction Material: Hemp

∆9THC Content: None detected

Precautions

USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE AMOUNT RECOMMENDED BY YOUR DOCTOR.



Consult a physician before using this product.



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions.



Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.



This Delta 8 THC may affect blood pressure, heart rate, and/or intraocular pressure in some people. If you have any known or unknown heart, blood pressure, eye, eye pressure, or similar/related issues, do not use this product unless recommended by a doctor.



Non-Heat Resistant

If your gummies have melted into a (delicious) singular gummy blob, a quick remedy is to place them in the freezer for up to 1 hour. Once frozen, open the bag at the sides and cut into equal pieces. Precise dosing requires a gram scale.



If you would like the same effects of the gummies without the risk of melting, purchase our Comfortably Numb Tincture.



Take gummies with food or eat within 10-30 minutes after taking them for the best effects. May take up to 4 hours to feel results.



What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is an isomer of CBD and another cannabinoid found in hemp and hemp extracts. While Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC have similar names, they are distinctly different compounds with distinctly different characteristics, and there are clear-cut reasons why delta 8 THC was made fully federally legal by H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 and delta 9 THC was limited to a maximum content of 0.3%.



What is CBN?

CBN is a degradation product of Delta 9 THC with minimal intoxication and is reported to be great at providing calming sensations and nighttime relief.