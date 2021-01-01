About this product

Our new Comfortably Numb oil now comes with a 1:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC and CBN, with CBC and a proprietary terpene blend high in beta-caryophyllene to maximize effects.



Available in: 300 mg, 600 mg, 1200 mg

CBN helps temper the energetic aspects of Delta 8 THC to bring an extremely comfortable and relaxed body-focused feeling. This blend is perfect for soothing relief and taking it easy. This is not a blend meant for activity. Do not drive or operate any kind of machinery on this product. This product could cause you to fail a drug test.



Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E



Extract Description:



Type: Delta 8 THC, CBN, and CBC ratio blend



Amount: 300 mg (150 mg Δ8THC, 150 mg CBN, 15mg CBC), 600 mg (300 mg Δ8THC, 300 mg CBN, 30mg CBC), 1200 mg (600 mg Δ8THC, 600 mg CBN, 60mg CBC)



Extraction Material: Hemp



Δ9THC Content: None detected



Plant-Based Terpenes: Yes