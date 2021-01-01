About this product

This potent 1:1 blend of ~40% Delta 8 THC and ~40% CBN is designed for the ultimate relaxation. Finished with 10% CBC, 2% CBD and our ultra-relaxing Strawberry Napalm terpenes, Comfortably Numb will have you feeling just like its name 20 minutes after a puff or two.



All cannabinoids are 100% derived from hemp and each vape cartridge contains approximately:



1000mg total extract

400mg Delta 8 THC

400mg CBN

100mg CBC

20mg CBD

80 mg terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products.



WARNING: Due to being ultra-pure, this cartridge may crystallize within 1-3 weeks after initial heating, requiring a hairdryer to loosen oil for use again. Do not purchase this product if you are not ready for this bit of potential maintenance.



Comfortably Numb Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge Effects:



Relaxing

Calming

Soothing



From testing this product users reports exceptional relaxation and nighttime relief. Overuse may cause excessive sleep or grogginess in the morning. Start low and build only if needed after about 20 minutes.



Ingredients: Delta 8 THC and CBN dominate hemp extract and terpenes



Extract Description:



Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with high CBN and natural terpenes



Amount of Extract: 500mg or 1000 mg



∆8THC Content: ~40% (~200 and ~400 mg)



CBN Content: ~40% (~200 and ~400 mg)



Original Extraction Material: Hemp



∆9THC Content: None detected



Natural Terpenes: Yes



What is CBN?



CBN is a degradation product of Delta 9 THC with minimal intoxication and is reported to be great at providing calming sensations and nighttime relief.