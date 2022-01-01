About this product
Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Gourmet dark chocolate with a hint of sea salt. Fair Trade 72% Cacao. Vegan, Gluten-Free. All-Natural.
Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (72% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, soya lecithin, vanilla bean) Sea Salt, Cannabis oil.
About this brand
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.