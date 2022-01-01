About this product
Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Milk chocolate with crisped rice and hemp hearts (an excellent source of heart-healthy omegas). Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural
Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), hemp hearts, crisped rice, Cannabis Oil.
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.