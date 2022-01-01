About this product
Dark Chocolate + Espresso
The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast.
Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Gourmet dark chocolate with bits of crushed espresso beans. Made with Fair Trade Cacao. Gluten-Free, All Natural
Ingredients: Dark Chocolate, Espresso Beans, Coffee Compound, and Distillate.
About this brand
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal
Fair trade and non-GMO verified gourmet chocolate infused with Sublime Brands craft distillate.