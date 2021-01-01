Loading…
4.20 Bar by Evergreen Herbal

Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Bar 180mg

About this product

The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast
Dark Chocolate + Hazelnut

Dark chocolate with lightly toasted, locally-grown hazelnuts. Fair Trade 72% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural

Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (72% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), Nuts, hazelnuts or Filberts, Cannabis Oil
